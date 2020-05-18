News
Missing Armenia man, 32, still not found after 3 weeks
Missing Armenia man, 32, still not found after 3 weeks
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A special water rescue detachment on Monday morning left for a beach at Armenia’s Lake Sevan to continue the search for the person who has gone missing for three weeks.

On April 27, the National Center for Crisis Management received a report that the car and clothes of a missing person had been found near the Sevan Peninsula, and water rescuers were needed to conduct search and rescue operations in the lake.

It turned out that the aforesaid car and clothes belonged to Volodya V. (born in 1988), a resident of Abovyan town.

Until May 5, then again on May 13 and 15, a special water rescue team conducted a search operation on the beach, but to no avail.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
