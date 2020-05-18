Iran parliament adopts 'anti-Zionism motion'

Iran Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee have approved a double-urgency motion that outlines the manner of confrontation on the national and international scale against the Israeli regime, Mehr reported.
MPs, according to Iranian media, have ordered the MFA to create a virtual embassy of Iran in Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine. For this, the department is given six months from the moment of ratification of the law.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry is required to organize a 'referendum in Palestine' as well.
The provisions of the approved law also imply a ban on the movement of Israeli goods through Iran, as well as a ban on the participation of Israeli-related companies in exhibitions. MPs obliged the government to assist other states and peoples in the 'liberation' of Jerusalem.
Palestinians, as part of the peace process with Israel, which is currently suspended, demand that the future borders between the two sovereign states go along the lines that existed before the Six-Day War of 1967, with a possible exchange of territories. They hope to create their state on the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem wants to make it the capital. Israel refuses to return to the borders of 1967, much less to share Jerusalem with the Arabs, which has already declared its eternal and indivisible capital.