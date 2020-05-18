Armenia chamber of advocates’ board meetings planned to be held in remote mode

YEREVAN. – We propose to enable the board of the Chamber of Advocates of Armenia to conduct its meetings and conferences online by complying with the requirements of the Commandant’s Office in order to work while maintaining a safe distance. Vladimir Vardanyan, an MP of the ruling My Step bloc, said this Monday at the sitting of the parliamentary Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs during the discussion of the bill on amendments and additions to the law on legal advocacy.
According to Vardanyan, who is the author of this bill, this is done to make it easier to meet the requirements of the Commandant’s Office within the framework of the current state of emergency due to the COVID-19 situation in Armenia.
After the discussions, the members of the aforesaid parliamentary committee approved the proposed law.