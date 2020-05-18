News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 18
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia chamber of advocates’ board meetings planned to be held in remote mode
Armenia chamber of advocates’ board meetings planned to be held in remote mode
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – We propose to enable the board of the Chamber of Advocates of Armenia to conduct its meetings and conferences online by complying with the requirements of the Commandant’s Office in order to work while maintaining a safe distance. Vladimir Vardanyan, an MP of the ruling My Step bloc, said this Monday at the sitting of the parliamentary Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs during the discussion of the bill on amendments and additions to the law on legal advocacy.

According to Vardanyan, who is the author of this bill, this is done to make it easier to meet the requirements of the Commandant’s Office within the framework of the current state of emergency due to the COVID-19 situation in Armenia.

After the discussions, the members of the aforesaid parliamentary committee approved the proposed law.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican reopens
It has been closed since March 10 amid the COVID-19 pandemic...
 Number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia exceeds 700
In the meantime, 432 have already recovered...
 Armenia has more than 100 severe, critical COVID-19 cases
The minister of health informed…
 Yerevan deputy mayors holding press conference
They are talking about the special conditions for the resumption of the activities of the city’s public transport and kindergartens and other urban issues during the current state of emergency…
 What types of activities resuming in Armenia Monday?
According to the new decision by the Commandant of the current state of emergency…
 Latest coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 84-year-old man
The Ministry of Health informed…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos