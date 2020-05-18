Truckers cross Iranian-Armenian border with help from Armenia Ombudsman

Citizens of Armenia have sounded an alarm to the Office of the Human Rights Defender and asked the latter to help them cross the border from Iran to Armenia with their trucks.
The alarm was about the fact that several truckers are in the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran (near the borderline of the Republic of Armenia) and haven’t been able to enter the Republic of Armenia for three or four days since there are lines of more than 300 truckers. The citizens added that they have told the Iranian side that the Armenian side isn’t letting truckers pass, but is letting drivers with Iranian license plates enter the Republic of Armenia at night.
The Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia has presented the problem to the competent representative of the Commandant’s Office for the state of emergency declared in the country. The Office of the Human Rights Defender and the Commandant’s Office have considered the paths to solve the issue, and as a result of the cooperation between the Offices, several truckers have been provided with the opportunity to enter the Republic of Armenia.