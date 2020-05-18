Defense attorneys: All questions about Armenia’s ex-President Robert Kocharyan's case are already answered

All the questions about Armenia’s ex-President Robert Kocharyan's case have already been answered. It is this case that is ridiculous, a mockery of the right. Kocharyan's legal defense team has noted this in a statement which reads as follows, in particular:

During a press conference on May 16 this year, [PM] Nikol Pashinyan, who in 2018 announced that the "March 1 case" had been fully solved, again referring to the "March 1" case, once again mentioned that the capsules were supposedly changed and in the end, he stated that "there will be an opportunity for a trial, I think the public will learn the answers to many questions."

1. Capsules have nothing to do with to ascertaining the circumstances of the deaths.

First of all, we have to remind that in the conditions of possible and unbelievable efforts of the SIS and the Prosecutor's Office on these capsules, even the threshold of the reasonable doubt did not overcome the mentioned accusation. We will not say anything new that the existence, identification or other circumstances of the capsules have no effect on determining the cause of death of 10 people. The identification of bullets and the weapons they were fired from can only have an effect on determining the circumstances of the death, and only in the case of casualties from gunshot wounds. Moreover, at least from the official reports of the SIS, it is clear that the capsules have nothing to do with the cases of at least seven people. It would be appropriate to mention the fact that Gegham Petrosyan was charged with the murder, detention and even extension of the detention on the murder of one of the 10 people, as the latter's involvement in the accusation was denied. However, we remind that it was Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters’ arrest of G. Petrosyan signaled the "solving of the murders." It is already truly undeniable that everything is being done to avoid and cover up the cause of death of 10 people.

2. The trial has been going on for more than a year, it is extremely politicized, and the branches of power regularly interfere in the activities of the court.

As for the trial, it should be noted that the trial on the case of the alleged overthrow of the constitutional order started in May 2019, a politicized process that has nothing to do with the law, within the framework of which no court hearings were held for three months as a result of the operation to seize the case from Judge Grigoryan, and only after the recent two-month coronavirus infection, the judge's plastic surgery, and then her annual leave.

So, the trial has started, moreover, during the trial in this case it became clear that Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code cannot be applied to the case of 7 and that Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code cannot be applied to Nikol Pashinyan as a result of retroactive force, but in the case of the second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, the judge is so afraid that she can't even make a decision, postponing the examination of that issue. And one of the reasons for fear is that Nikol Pashinyan, as the head of the executive branch, is talking about the actual case in court, emphasizing its political nature. In addition to Nikol Pashinyan, the RA NA Speaker (assessing the decision of the Constitutional Court on the case) and many deputies of the National Assembly intervened directly or indirectly in the process, giving assessments on the case, even participating in the operation to blockade of the courts.

3. The factual circumstances of March 1 have already been confirmed by judicial acts.

As for Nikol Pashinyan's claim to know the organizers of March 1, it cannot be unrealistic, as he has known about these circumstances since 2008. Nikol Pashinyan, being one of the organizers of the riots and one of the main culprits of the tragedy, really knows the details of what happened. (…). Nikol Pashinyan's guilt has been confirmed by a judicial act that has already entered into force (…). Now, assuming the post of Prime Minister of the country, Nikol Pashinyan is trying in every way to rewrite history and be cleansed of the March 1 stigma, which will never happen. The only way to alleviate this burden is to show remorse, to admit guilt, to apologize, which should be guided by stopping political and other illegal persecution and returning the ongoing processes in the country to the legal and democratic (including the rule of law) field.

Thus, when speaking of this case we think it would be more sincere to emphasize the case of the apparent illegal detention of the second President of the Republic of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and the acquittal of the process that ridicules (…) of one of the most notable episodes of the heroic story of the Armenian people.

All the questions about the case on the charge (to Robert Kocharyan) of the alleged overthrow of the constitutional order have already been answered and are more than clear to the public, and the case materials have been published in various media outlets during the preliminary investigation. If the prosecution or others believe that there are other significant materials, they are free to publish those materials as well today.