News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 18
USD
485.88
EUR
525.04
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.88
EUR
525.04
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Spokesperson of Russia President on his health condition
Spokesperson of Russia President on his health condition
Region:Russia
Theme: Society

Spokesperson of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov told TASS that he is still undergoing treatment after catching the coronavirus.

“I’m still undergoing treatment,” Peskov said when asked how he feels and whether he is planning to be discharged from the hospital. Peskov also expressed gratitude for asking about his health.

Not only Peskov, but also Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Ministers Vladimir Yakushev, Olga Lyubimova and Valery Falkov have been infected since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Russia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
German, French Leaders propose to establish EUR 500 billion recovery fund
“It acknowledges the scope and the size of the economic challenge that Europe faces...
 Azerbaijani FM holds video conference with co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group
The parties discussed the current state of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process...
 Xi Jinping says China informed WHO about COVID-19 outbreak 'in a most timely fashion'
"In China, after making painstaking efforts and enormous sacrifice, we have turned the tide on the virus...
 Artsakh sends 27 samples for COVID-19 tests to Armenia
Currently, Artsakh has 28 patients with COVID-19...
 16 thousand convicted temporarily released in Iran amid COVID-19 pandemic to not return to prison
The Iranian authorities in early March decided to temporarily release a number of prisoners...
 Putin and Erdogan discuss COVID-19, Syria, and Libya
Putin thanked the Turkish partners for their aid in returning compatriots in Turkey to their homeland...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos