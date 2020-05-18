Spokesperson of Russia President on his health condition

Spokesperson of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov told TASS that he is still undergoing treatment after catching the coronavirus.
“I’m still undergoing treatment,” Peskov said when asked how he feels and whether he is planning to be discharged from the hospital. Peskov also expressed gratitude for asking about his health.
Not only Peskov, but also Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Ministers Vladimir Yakushev, Olga Lyubimova and Valery Falkov have been infected since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Russia.