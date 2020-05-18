News
Armenia citizens coming home from Georgia can now enter through Sadakhlo checkpoint
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Society

TBILISI. – The two-month quarantine in Marneuli region of Georgia has been lifted as of Monday, and therefore the respective entry and exit ban has also been lifted. The Facebook page of the embassy of the Republic of Armenia (RA) in Georgia informs about this.

"From now on, RA citizens in Georgia and wishing to travel to Armenia can leave for Armenia unhindered through the Sadakhlo [border] checkpoint [of Georgia] between 10:00 and 18:00.

At the same time, we would like to inform that the entry of foreigners (including RA citizens) into the territory of Georgia is still prohibited,” the post added, in particular.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
