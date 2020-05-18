News
Monday
May 18
News
Monday
May 18
Chinese government believes pandemic is not over and it is too early to start investigation
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Chinese government believes pandemic is not over and it is too early to start investigation, Reuters reported.

Chinese MFA spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters that the vast majority of countries in the world believe the pandemic is not yet over.

In the meantime, over 110 countries supported Australia's call for an independent investigation into the COVID-19 spread causes and circumstances, SBS reported.

According to it, the African Group's 54 member states will co-sponsor the motion, joining 62 other states - including Russia, Indonesia, India, Japan, the UK, and Canada.

The EU 27 member states support the call as well, along with Brazil, South Korea, Mexico, Turkey, and New Zealand.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Monday said it was encouraging to see so many countries backing the inquiry. 

According to the Chinese MFA, president Xi Jinping will deliver a speech at the opening ceremony of the 73rd World Health Assembly later on Monday.
