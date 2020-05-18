No special trash cans placed in Yerevan for face masks, gloves

YEREVAN. – First Deputy Mayor of Hrachya Sargsyan told a news conference Monday that no special closed garbage bins have been set up in Yerevan for face masks and gloves, but he urged people to put such items in a bag, close it, and then throw it in the trash.
"We have some hotels where there were patients and isolated people. It works according to the following procedure: daily garbage is collected in those hotels, a special car that is designed only to transport that garbage transports the garbage is to the landfill, and then it is completely destroyed. As for [ordinary] garbage, we will not have a result to prevent it throughout Armenia," he said.