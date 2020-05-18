Order IDBank cards online and get a free delivery

Given the current situation and pursuing the goal to save customers’ time, IDBank, from now on, will provide a free delivery of cards in Yerevan, ordered online through the IDBanking.am platform or Idram application, as well as in the branches of the Bank.

According to the Head of IDBank’s Sales Standards and Support Department, Hrachya Papikyan, the number of online orders is growing. “Taking into consideration the situation caused by the pandemic and the prolongation of the emergency state, we keep on looking for solutions, which do not require our clients to visit the Bank once again. In addition, the importance of increase of non-cash transactions through payment cards, is emphasized once more in order to minimize the contact with cash. With all this in mind, we decided to ensure in Yerevan, the free delivery of those cards ordered through the IDBanking.am platform, Idram application, as well as at the Bank’s branches”, - Hrachya Papikyan said.

Earlier, IDBank had announced free delivery of pension cards throughout Armenia.

IDBank encourages its customers in making card transactions, as IDBank cards provide a number of advantages:

- Cashback from non-cash purchases,

- High income on positive balance of the card,

-An opportunity of interest free cash withdrawals from those ATM-s, which are members of ArCa system

- International discounts and privileges

- An opportunity of individual service

- An opportunity to get a credit line,

- Up to 10% discount on the co-working space in Idworking, etc.

You can visit the Bank’s official website for more details about the advantages of your preferred card.

IDBank cards can be ordered both on the website and through the Idram application, to which you can attach your card and make use of almost a dozen contactless payment methods via QR and NFC in more than 2000 shopping stores, you can make purchases in 200 online stores and make instant payments for more than 300 services: utilities, taxes, loans, replenishment of accounts, etc. You have access to all of this through your IDBank card, without even contacting with cash.

To take full advantage of the IDBank cards and the benefits provided by the IDBank and Idram joint digital platform, you just need to download the Idram application, pass remote authentication and become a Premium Plus customer.