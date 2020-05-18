News
Monday
May 18
Armenia Economy Ministry hosts meeting with representatives of hotel facilities
Armenia Economy Ministry hosts meeting with representatives of hotel facilities
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

The Ministry of Economy of Armenia hosted a meeting with representatives of hotel facilities engaged in the efforts to isolate the people who have had contact with patients with COVID-19 within the scope of the measures for prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Armenia, as reported the Ministry of Economy.

During the meeting, General Secretary of the Ministry of Economy Armen Khachatryan, Chairperson of the State Committee for Tourism Susanna Safaryan and Vice-Chairperson Alfred Kocharyan presented several issues related to citizens’ placement and the conditions for protection.

The ministry’s officials discussed the problems that have arisen within the framework of the cooperation and the future actions, touched upon the issues raised and proposals presented by the representatives of hotel facilities and emphasized the importance of the impartiality and transparency of work with the hotel facilities and the procedures.
This text available in   Հայերեն
