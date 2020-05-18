Ex-Hayastan All-Armenian Fund director on hate propaganda and Armenian government

Former executive director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Ara Vardanyan, who is charged under a corruption case, addressed the government and posted the following on his Facebook page:
“You’re criminalizing hate propaganda, but you all are the ones who laid the foundation for hate propaganda.
I’m not going to talk about the fakes or laying people down on asphalt or the phony criminal cases because all this concerns specific people. You hate Armenia, Armenians, our national history, and finally, you even hate the future.
You have lifted restrictions and have put the lives of an entire nation at risk in order to save yourself from social upheaval. You could care less how many people will die. You only care about staying in power. You hate the Armenian soldiers who died as heroes and whose parents are asking you for help. Instead of helping them, you are distributing unprecedented amounts and ensuring the participation of people who have nothing to do with the trial over the events of March 1, 2008 in the trials. Why? Once again, it’s because it’s only necessary for you.
Yes, this government is a government of hatred, and you hate everyone.
It's based on this hatred that you are ‘delegating’ responsibility to each person.
P.S.: The number of people infected with COVID-19 is growing sharply, but you are holding pointless and meaningless press conferences.”