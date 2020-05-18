News
Monday
May 18
Monday
May 18
Court hearing resumes on case of suspended head of Armenia State Supervision Service
Court hearing resumes on case of suspended head of Armenia State Supervision Service
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The court hearing on the case of Davit Sanasaryan—head of the State Supervision Service (SSS) of Armenia and whose respective powers have been temporarily suspended—and others has resumed Monday.

The case documents are being studied at the hearing.

To note, Sanasaryan has been charged with abuse of power, and a signature bond not to leave the country was chosen as a precautionary measure against him.

In addition to Sanasaryan, two other SSS employees, Gevorg Khachatryan and Samvel Adyan, as well as the latter’s friend Taron Avetisyan, the actual head of a company, are also charged in this criminal case.
