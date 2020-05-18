Adviser: How can I discuss what Armenia PM said?

YEREVAN. – Since all the questions about me are a bit classified, that's why it’s not that I don't want to communicate with you, but I just can't. Arshak Karapetyan, who held the post of Chief of the Intelligence Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia during the April 2016 events and now is an adviser to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, told reporters Monday after his meeting with the parliamentary inquiry committee examining the circumstances of the military actions in April 2016.
When asked why he was called to this committee for the second time, he said: "They had questions to clarify, they asked questions, I answered again."
"There is an issue of confidentiality in connection with all my information because it is important for Azerbaijan to know whether or not our intelligence had known," Karapetyan added, in particular.
And to the remark that PM Pashinyan had said that there was no lack of operative information, Arshak Karapetyan asked: "How can I discuss what the Prime Minister said?"