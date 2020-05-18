Andranik Kocharyan: As committee chair, I have several questions to ask Karabakh President

YEREVAN. – Naturally, if we call a person a second time, it means that as a result of analyses, we have questions arised that we would be able to clarify; it seems that we have managed to clarify many circumstances. Andranik Kocharyan, Chairman of the National Assembly Inquiry Committee for Examining the Circumstances of the Military Activities of April 2016, stated this in a conversation with journalists Monday in Armenia’s parliament, referring to the fact that the committee had had a second meeting today with Arshak Karapetyan, who held the post of Chief of the Intelligence Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia during the April 2016 events and now is an adviser to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Kocharyan said that the committee has next summoned former Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, and he agreed to take part in the committee's work. "Now we are working on the format; the dates will be either on May 26 or 27," he added.

And asked whether Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan will also be called, Andranik Kocharyan stated: "Bako Sahakyan has repeatedly said that he is ready to answer the committee's questions if necessary. As the chairman of the committee, I have several questions to ask Bako Sahakyan."