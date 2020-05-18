One person remains who needs to come to Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war

YEREVAN. – At the moment, the matter of one important person remains, who has until the 4th of the month [of June] to participate in the work of the April committee of inquiry; he is Colonel General Yuri Khachaturov [the former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces]. Andranik Kocharyan, Chairman of the National Assembly Inquiry Committee for Examining the Circumstances of the Military Activities of April 2016, told this to reporters Monday after the meeting of this committee.

"Obviously, inviting Mr. Karapetyan for the second time is also connected with Mr. Khachaturov's not coming," he said, referring to the fact that the committee today had a meeting for the second time with Arshak Karapetyan, who held the post of Chief of the Intelligence Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia during the April 2016 events and now is an adviser to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"We will no longer send an invite, I say through you, and Mr. Khachaturov knows he has to come. Not only does he know, but also his family members, friends, and comrades-in-arms who have been on the committee. They also find that it would be right for Khachaturov to take part in the work of the committee, especially since he freely tells episodes in the [documentary] film (…). He should come, tell the same episodes in the committee that if we had any questions, we would give. And I think after that film, we have more questions," Kocharyan added.