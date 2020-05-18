News
Monday
May 18
News
Number of people with COVID-19 at Yerevan nursing home reaches 45
Number of people with COVID-19 at Yerevan nursing home reaches 45
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – The number of coronavirus-infected people in the Nork nursing home in Yerevan has reached 45, 28 of whom are employees of the nursing home, and 17 are the elderly receiving care. Sona Martirosyan, spokesperson for the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

"The infected employees of the nursing home have no symptoms and are isolated in hotels, 3 of the 17 elderly people are isolated in the area of the nursing home, the other 14 are hospitalized (…). The condition of 3 of the 14 hospitalized elderly is critical at the moment," she added.

Earlier it was reported that COVID-19 was detected in more than 40 elderly people as well as some of the staff of the Nork nursing home, and the source of the infection is still unknown.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
