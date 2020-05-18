News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 18
USD
485.88
EUR
525.04
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.88
EUR
525.04
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia health minister on citizens spreading personal opinions about COVID-19
Armenia health minister on citizens spreading personal opinions about COVID-19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“The number of coronavirus cases is growing, but what is also growing is the number of people who believe in conspiracy theories. This is a matter of concern for the Ministry of Health from the perspective that people might not be alert anymore, and this means all this will lead to the increase in the number of cases.

Users state that ‘people are going to be chipped’, ‘there is no such thing as a coronavirus’, ‘we won’t catch the virus’, ‘this is bluff’, ‘it’s all a lie’ and ‘this is for receiving funding from abroad’ and also state their ‘opinions’ in the comments sections of articles released by the presses. Mass media outlets also provide wide coverage of these opinions.

The Ministry of Health wouldn’t like to see people lose alertness, and if things continue at this rate, we will have to transfer the data of those spreading false and unfounded news to the law-enforcement authorities to understand who expresses these opinions and why they want to harm our citizens.

Taking into consideration the statistics of the past few days, we urge our compatriots to be more attentive and follow all the instructions to stop the pace of the spread of the virus. We also call on everyone to follow the official news as a reliable source of information.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iraq to impose full quarantine in capital amid growing COVID-19 cases
The districts of Baghdad, which are believed to play a role in the spread of the virus...
 German, French Leaders propose to establish EUR 500 billion recovery fund
“It acknowledges the scope and the size of the economic challenge that Europe faces...
 Azerbaijani FM holds video conference with co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group
The parties discussed the current state of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process...
 Xi Jinping says China informed WHO about COVID-19 outbreak 'in a most timely fashion'
"In China, after making painstaking efforts and enormous sacrifice, we have turned the tide on the virus...
 Artsakh sends 27 samples for COVID-19 tests to Armenia
Currently, Artsakh has 28 patients with COVID-19...
 16 thousand convicted temporarily released in Iran amid COVID-19 pandemic to not return to prison
The Iranian authorities in early March decided to temporarily release a number of prisoners...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos