Xi Jinping says China informed WHO about COVID-19 outbreak 'in a most timely fashion'

China had provided all relevant outbreak data to WHO and other countries, including the virus' genetic sequence, "in a most timely fashion," president Xi Jinping said on Monday at the opening of the 73rd annual session of the World Health Assembly.
"In China, after making painstaking efforts and enormous sacrifice, we have turned the tide on the virus and protected the life and health of our people," Xinhuanet reported quoting the president. "All along, we have acted with openness, transparency and responsibility."
"We have provided information to WHO and relevant countries in a most timely fashion. We have released the genome sequence at the earliest possible time," Xi noted.
"We have shared control and treatment experience with the world without reservation. We have done everything in our power to support and assist countries in need," Xi said.
The COVID-19 outbreak was first recorded at the end of 2019 in China's Wuhan, later spreading to most countries and was recognized by the World Health Organization as a pandemic. According to the latest data, over 4.5 million people have been infected in the world, and the death toll has reached 305 thousand.