News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 18
USD
485.88
EUR
525.04
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.88
EUR
525.04
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Noubar Afeyan's vaccine against COVID-19 shows promising results
Noubar Afeyan's vaccine against COVID-19 shows promising results
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The experimental vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Noubar Afeyan's Moderna Inc, produces antibodies that can 'neutralize' the new COVID-19 in patients. 

These are the results of a small clinical trial at an early stage, Reuters reported.

Antibody levels were similar to those in the blood samples of people who recovered from COVID-19.

Participants were given three different doses of the vaccine, and the company said it revealed a dose-dependent increase in immunogenicity is the ability to elicit an immune response in the body.

The drug developer said the vaccine, mRNA-1273, was also generally safe and well-tolerated early in the study.

Moderna Inc leads global vaccine development efforts for the new coronavirus. It hopes to move on to late-stage trials in July.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iraq to impose full quarantine in capital amid growing COVID-19 cases
The districts of Baghdad, which are believed to play a role in the spread of the virus...
 German, French Leaders propose to establish EUR 500 billion recovery fund
“It acknowledges the scope and the size of the economic challenge that Europe faces...
 Azerbaijani FM holds video conference with co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group
The parties discussed the current state of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process...
 Xi Jinping says China informed WHO about COVID-19 outbreak 'in a most timely fashion'
"In China, after making painstaking efforts and enormous sacrifice, we have turned the tide on the virus...
 Artsakh sends 27 samples for COVID-19 tests to Armenia
Currently, Artsakh has 28 patients with COVID-19...
 16 thousand convicted temporarily released in Iran amid COVID-19 pandemic to not return to prison
The Iranian authorities in early March decided to temporarily release a number of prisoners...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos