EU may give prior permission to use remdesivir in the coming days
EU may give prior permission to use remdesivir in the coming days
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Prior approval for the use of remdesivir by Gilead in the treatment of patients with COVID-19 may be issued in the coming days, Reuters reported.

“It might be that a conditional market(ing) authorisation can be issued in the coming days,” the head of the European Union’s medicines agency Guido Rasi said on Monday at a hearing in the EU Parliament in Brussels.

EMA has already recommended the use of remdesivir in exceptional circumstances, which allows patients to prescribe the drug before final approval is obtained.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
