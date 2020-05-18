EU may give prior permission to use remdesivir in the coming days

Prior approval for the use of remdesivir by Gilead in the treatment of patients with COVID-19 may be issued in the coming days, Reuters reported.
“It might be that a conditional market(ing) authorisation can be issued in the coming days,” the head of the European Union’s medicines agency Guido Rasi said on Monday at a hearing in the EU Parliament in Brussels.
EMA has already recommended the use of remdesivir in exceptional circumstances, which allows patients to prescribe the drug before final approval is obtained.