Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan's candidacy again nominated to Russian corporation directors’ board
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Sistema Corporation of Russia has again nominated the candidacy of the second president of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, to the Sistema board of directors as an independent director. We learn about this from Kocharyan's Facebook page.

"The second president of Armenia, among other authoritative figures, has been a member of the board of directors of Sistema since 2009.

‘"This move by Sistema, which plays a significant role in world economy, testifies to Robert Kocharyan's reputation, modern approach to governance and great confidence in him,’ said Viktor Soghomonyan, head of the second president's office,” the aforesaid post also reads, in particular.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
