Merkel: COVID-19 pandemic will be overcome quicker if world works together

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said COVID-19 pandemic will be overcome quicker if the world works together, Reuters reported.
Merkel said in a video message at a WHO meeting that the World Health Organization is "the legitimate, global institution where all the threads come together."
"Because that is the case we have to keep looking at how we can further improve its functioning."
According to her, this included ensuring it has sustainable financing.
"I am convinced we will overcome the pandemic. The more we work together internationally, the quicker we will achieve this."