UN Secretary-General: Unless we control the spread of the virus, the economy will never recover

The UN Secretary-General said the COVID-19 is the greatest problem of our time, AP reported.
In a virtual address to the governing body of the World Organization, Antonio Guterres repeated WHO’s repeated calls for global solidarity, saying that “we are all paying a heavy price” for the sometimes contradictory national responses to the pandemic.
“Many countries have ignored the recommendations of the World Health Organization,” he said. “As a result, the virus has spread across the world and is now moving into the global south, where its impact may be even more devastating and we are risking further spikes and waves.”
“Unless we control the spread of the virus, the economy will never recover,” he warned. He called for the G20 countries to urgently consider a large-scale stimulus package that would amount to a “double-digit percentage of global GDP.”