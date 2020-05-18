Germany hopes to change warning on tourist trips abroad by June 15

Germany hopes to change the warning on tourist trips abroad by June 15 to softer landmarks, Reuters reported referring to FM Heiko Maas.
“June 15 is not the starting date for taking holidays - June 15 is the date when we need to make a decision on whether we will lift the global travel warning and we’re working on replacing this travel warning with travel guidelines,” Maas said.
According to him, the summer holidays should be treated responsibly, and it is too early to talk about in which countries the Germans are more likely to spend their holidays.
He also noted that in the case of the second wave of COVID-19, it would be necessary to introduce new restrictions.