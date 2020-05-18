News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 18
USD
485.88
EUR
525.04
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.88
EUR
525.04
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Germany hopes to change warning on tourist trips abroad by June 15
Germany hopes to change warning on tourist trips abroad by June 15
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Germany hopes to change the warning on tourist trips abroad by June 15 to softer landmarks, Reuters reported referring to FM Heiko Maas.

“June 15 is not the starting date for taking holidays - June 15 is the date when we need to make a decision on whether we will lift the global travel warning and we’re working on replacing this travel warning with travel guidelines,” Maas said.

According to him, the summer holidays should be treated responsibly, and it is too early to talk about in which countries the Germans are more likely to spend their holidays.

He also noted that in the case of the second wave of COVID-19, it would be necessary to introduce new restrictions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos