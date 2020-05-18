Iraq to impose full quarantine in capital amid growing COVID-19 cases

Iraq will impose full quarantine in some areas of the capital amid an increase in the number of cases of coronavirus in recent weeks, AP reported.

The districts of Baghdad, which are believed to play a role in the spread of the virus, will face complete quarantine from Wednesday for two weeks, said health minister Hassan al-Tamimi. These areas are located on the periphery of Baghdad and are mostly poor and crowded.

Minister said in a statement that measures had been taken given the growing number of cases in recent weeks and to curb the spread of the virus.

According to statistics from the health ministry, at least 123 people have died among 3,404 COVID-19 confirmed cases in Iraq. The number of confirmed cases per day has risen since curfew hours were relaxed during the holy month of Ramadan from 5 pm to 5 am. And 144 cases were recorded on Sunday. In the meantime, before curfew hours were relaxed, only between 22-30 new infections were being reported daily.