News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 19
USD
485.88
EUR
525.04
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.88
EUR
525.04
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Iraq to impose full quarantine in capital amid growing COVID-19 cases
Iraq to impose full quarantine in capital amid growing COVID-19 cases
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics, Society

Iraq will impose full quarantine in some areas of the capital amid an increase in the number of cases of coronavirus in recent weeks, AP reported.

The districts of Baghdad, which are believed to play a role in the spread of the virus, will face complete quarantine from Wednesday for two weeks, said health minister Hassan al-Tamimi. These areas are located on the periphery of Baghdad and are mostly poor and crowded.

Minister said in a statement that measures had been taken given the growing number of cases in recent weeks and to curb the spread of the virus.

According to statistics from the health ministry, at least 123 people have died among 3,404 COVID-19 confirmed cases in Iraq. The number of confirmed cases per day has risen since curfew hours were relaxed during the holy month of Ramadan from 5 pm to 5 am. And 144 cases were recorded on Sunday. In the meantime, before curfew hours were relaxed, only between 22-30 new infections were being reported daily.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Mount Fuji to be closed during summer climbing season amid COVID-19 pandemic
Routes open in the summer, but this year we will keep them closed from July 10 to September 10...
 Sports/concerts complex in Yerevan might turn into hospital for patients with COVID-19
According to the source, when photos of...
 Armenia government to support business initiatives in industry and service sectors
In particular, the government officials presented the...
 Food and hygienic accessories provided to villages of Artsakh
According to the information provided by the...
 EU may give prior permission to use remdesivir in the coming days
“It might be that a conditional market(ing) authorisation can be issued in the coming days...
 Armenia Kotayk Province reports 74 new COVID-19 cases over past 2 days
The regional governor’s office of Armenia’s Kotayk Province reports that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos