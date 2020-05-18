News
Mount Fuji to be closed during summer climbing season amid COVID-19 pandemic
Mount Fuji to be closed during summer climbing season amid COVID-19 pandemic
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Mount Fuji will be closed during this year's summer climbing season to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. Shizuoka Prefecture, where the country's highest mountain is located, has announced the closure of three of the four main routes to the top of the mountain, AFP reported.

Routes open in the summer, but this year we will keep them closed from July 10 to September 10, a representative of Shizuoka Prefecture said. 

For the first time since 1960, volcanic mountain trails with a height of 3,776 meters will be closed.

The decision was made after neighboring Yamanashi Prefecture announced that it would close the Yoshida track, the most popular walking route. Mountain huts along four routes will also remain closed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
