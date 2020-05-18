Yerevan deputy mayor meets with kindergartens' food suppliers

Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Tigran Virabyan wrote the following on his Facebook page:
“Today I also had a meeting with representatives of organizations supplying food to kindergartens in Yerevan. Our mandatory requirement is that the supplying cars are properly sanitized and that the employees of the organizations have the relevant outfits and protective measures.
Food mainly has to be accepted beyond the premises of the building, in strict observance of safety rules. If there is a need for the supplier to enter the premises of the storage room, the supplier needs to enter by following all the rules.
The protection of the health of children is highly dependent on the food. We need to make sure we do everything possible to rule out penetration of the coronavirus pandemic into kindergartens as much as possible. The municipality won’t work with suppliers who violate the requirements.
I will be following the preparations and undertaken measures through surprise visits to kindergartens.”