News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 18
USD
485.88
EUR
525.04
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.88
EUR
525.04
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Yerevan deputy mayor meets with kindergartens' food suppliers
Yerevan deputy mayor meets with kindergartens' food suppliers
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Tigran Virabyan wrote the following on his Facebook page:

“Today I also had a meeting with representatives of organizations supplying food to kindergartens in Yerevan. Our mandatory requirement is that the supplying cars are properly sanitized and that the employees of the organizations have the relevant outfits and protective measures.

Food mainly has to be accepted beyond the premises of the building, in strict observance of safety rules. If there is a need for the supplier to enter the premises of the storage room, the supplier needs to enter by following all the rules.

The protection of the health of children is highly dependent on the food. We need to make sure we do everything possible to rule out penetration of the coronavirus pandemic into kindergartens as much as possible. The municipality won’t work with suppliers who violate the requirements.

I will be following the preparations and undertaken measures through surprise visits to kindergartens.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Iraq to impose full quarantine in capital amid growing COVID-19 cases
The districts of Baghdad, which are believed to play a role in the spread of the virus...
 German, French Leaders propose to establish EUR 500 billion recovery fund
“It acknowledges the scope and the size of the economic challenge that Europe faces...
 Azerbaijani FM holds video conference with co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group
The parties discussed the current state of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process...
 Xi Jinping says China informed WHO about COVID-19 outbreak 'in a most timely fashion'
"In China, after making painstaking efforts and enormous sacrifice, we have turned the tide on the virus...
 Artsakh sends 27 samples for COVID-19 tests to Armenia
Currently, Artsakh has 28 patients with COVID-19...
 16 thousand convicted temporarily released in Iran amid COVID-19 pandemic to not return to prison
The Iranian authorities in early March decided to temporarily release a number of prisoners...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos