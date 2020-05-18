Today Catholics commemorate 100th birthday of Pope John Paul II, he visited Armenia in 2001

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has posted the following on its Facebook page:
“Today, all Catholics, and not only, are commemorating the 100th birthday of St. John Paul II.
During his pontificate, His Holiness paid 250 visits, and one of the visits was to Armenia.
On September 25, 2001, St. John Paul II arrived in Armenia on a three-day visit. At Zvartnots Airport in Yerevan, the Pope said that “…the Catholic Church shares your and all Armenians’ infinite joy on the occasion of the 1,700th anniversary of declaration of Christianity as a state religion on this highly beloved land.” At the airport, St. John Paul II was greeted by the President of Armenia and the Catholicos of All Armenians. This was the first visit of the Pope of Rome to Armenia in the entire history of the Holy See.
Touching upon Armenia’s accession to the Council of Europe that same year, in Yerevan the Pope stated the following: “Armenia acceded to the Council of Europe, and this goes to show your determination to work consistently and courageously implement the democratic reforms of state institutions that are necessary to guarantee citizens’ respect towards human and citizens’ rights.”
By the state protocol, St. John Paul II paid a visit to Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex to pay his tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide perpetrated in 1915 in the Ottoman Empire. During the visit, the Catholicos of All Armenians and the Pope signed a joint declaration in which they clearly stated the first genocide of the 20th century.
What is noteworthy is the fact that, years later, in 2016, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II and Pope Francis referred to the statement on genocide recognition (made during the visit of St. John Paul II) in another jointly signed declaration.”