Putin, Aliyev discuss situation in Dagestan border areas
Region:Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone talk with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

The two discussed the situation in the border regions of Dagestan, where a large number of Azerbaijanis gathered to go home, the Kremlin’s press service reported

The conversation was initiated by the Russian side. 

The difficult situation in the border regions of Dagestan was discussed, where a large number of Azerbaijani citizens accumulated seeking to go home. It was agreed to give instructions to the relevant ministries and departments of the two states to quickly work out all issues related to this in cooperation with regional authorities.
