Putin and Erdogan discuss COVID-19, Syria, and Libya

Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Erdogan held a phone talk and discussed the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Kremlin’s press service, the importance of further cooperation between the relevant structures of the two countries was noted, including on the treatment of patients and the development of vaccines.
Putin thanked the Turkish partners for their aid in returning compatriots in Turkey to their homeland, as well as for providing humanitarian aid to a number of Russian regions.
The parties continued to exchange views on the situation in Syria. The general mood was expressed to intensify joint efforts to implement the Russian-Turkish agreements on the Idlib de-escalation zone, including the Additional Protocol to the Sochi Memorandum of September 17, 2018, adopted in Moscow on March 5 this year.
The two expressed concern about the escalation of clashes in Libya. The need for an early resumption of an indefinite truce and inter-Libyan dialogue based on the decisions of the Berlin International Conference on January 19, 2020, approved by UN Security Council resolution 2510, has also been noted.
Actual aspects of the development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation were also touched upon.
It was agreed to continue the regular dialogue at various levels.