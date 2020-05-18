Aircompany Armenia to carry out flights to and from Yerevan and Voronezh on May 23

Aircompany Armenia has posted the following on its Facebook page:
“Dear passengers,
On May 23, Aircompany Armenia will carry out a special flight to and from Yerevan and Voronezh.
Those who wish to travel from Yerevan to Voronezh must be citizens of the Russian Federation, citizens eligible to stay in the Russian Federation, as well as citizens of Armenia whose close relatives (spouse, children) are citizens of and are located in the Russian Federation.
Passengers need to contact the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Armenia or get listed at www.gosuslugi.ru.
Those who wish to travel from Voronezh to Yerevan must be citizens of Armenia, as well as the citizens of the Russian Federation whose close relatives (spouse, children) are citizens of and are located in Armenia.
To obtain tickets for the flight from Voronezh and Yerevan, visit Aircompany Armenia's official website.”