Yerevan Metro acting director on sanitation in metro wagons and number of passengers

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, acting director of Yerevan Metro Gevorg Avetisyan said Yerevan Metro resumed operation today according to the previous schedule and all metro wagons were sanitized last night.
“A specialized company sanitized all the train wagons last night and will sanitize them at the end of the day as well, and the employees wear face masks and gloves,” he stated.
According to the decision of the Commandant for the state of emergency, there must not be more than 70 passengers in every metro wagon, and there is an employee and a police officer making sure the rules aren’t violated in every metro wagon.
Citizens need to wear face masks and gloves before entering a metro station, and there are hand sanitizers placed in each wagon for passengers.