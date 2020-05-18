Armenian businesses to benefit from simplification of rules for delivery of food and non-food products in EEU

Minister of Internal Markets, Informatization and Information and Communication Technologies of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) Gegham Vardanyan has declared that the EEU has simplified the requirements for transport of food and non-food products and the Russian Federation has annulled the requirements for transport of such products in the internal markets of the five Eurasian countries.
“The simplification of rules is a major factor for the creation of a free environment in the internal market of the EEU and the economic development of Armenia and the other member states of the Union. In particular, Armenian businesses will cut expenditures, and this will have a positive impact on competitiveness and the integration of markets within the framework of the Union,” Vardanyan said.
Earlier, during monitoring of the situation in the internal markets of the member states of the EEU, the Department for Operation of Internal Markets of the EEU had found out that Russia is setting additional requirements for the transport of food products that serve as objects for regulation of the technical regulations of the Union for food safety.