News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 19
USD
485.88
EUR
525.04
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.88
EUR
525.04
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia government to support business initiatives in industry and service sectors
Armenia government to support business initiatives in industry and service sectors
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today chaired a consultation devoted to the anti-crisis policy on neutralization of the consequences of the coronavirus, as reported the news service of the Government of Armenia.

In particular, the government officials presented the draft of the measure for providing, through various toolkits, state support to initiatives for starting businesses from scratch. The measure will concern new businesses in the sectors of industry and service outside of Yerevan, and the support will be provided through the Investment Support Center.

The measure was approved and will be presented to the government for approval soon.

During the consultation, the government officials also touched upon the results of the anti-crisis social and economic programs and the future actions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Mount Fuji to be closed during summer climbing season amid COVID-19 pandemic
Routes open in the summer, but this year we will keep them closed from July 10 to September 10...
 Sports/concerts complex in Yerevan might turn into hospital for patients with COVID-19
According to the source, when photos of...
 Food and hygienic accessories provided to villages of Artsakh
According to the information provided by the...
 EU may give prior permission to use remdesivir in the coming days
“It might be that a conditional market(ing) authorisation can be issued in the coming days...
 Armenia Kotayk Province reports 74 new COVID-19 cases over past 2 days
The regional governor’s office of Armenia’s Kotayk Province reports that...
 Armenia Ararat Province: 438 patients with COVID-19, 203 recovered
Currently, 229 patients are...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos