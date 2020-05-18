Armenia government to support business initiatives in industry and service sectors

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today chaired a consultation devoted to the anti-crisis policy on neutralization of the consequences of the coronavirus, as reported the news service of the Government of Armenia.
In particular, the government officials presented the draft of the measure for providing, through various toolkits, state support to initiatives for starting businesses from scratch. The measure will concern new businesses in the sectors of industry and service outside of Yerevan, and the support will be provided through the Investment Support Center.
The measure was approved and will be presented to the government for approval soon.
During the consultation, the government officials also touched upon the results of the anti-crisis social and economic programs and the future actions.