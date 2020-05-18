NGO president: Positive results in agriculture might be one of reasons for Armenia 2nd President's trial

One of the reasons why second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan is being tried in court might be because he recorded positive results in the agriculture sector during his presidency. This is what President of the Agrarian-Rural Union of Armenia NGO Hrach Berberyan told reporters today.
“Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan were Armenia’s former presidents, and it is necessary to show respect towards them. If there are talks about billions of dollars, why hasn’t the public been told about this to this day,” he stated, adding that the trial is not by chance since Kocharyan was one of the best presidents of the country who had a rather major influence on the development of agriculture.
“During his presidency, farmers never had a lack of seeds and fertilizers, and the government would fund projects that contributed to the development of the country’s agriculture,” the analyst emphasized.