NGO head says Armenian banks use every chance they get to not grant loans to farmers

President of the Agrarian-Rural Union of Armenia NGO Hrach Berberyan today told reporters that Armenian banks are using every chance they get to not grant loans to farmers or to postpone payment of funds and that this is having a negative impact on farming.
“It’s strange that the authorities have decided to support farmers through banks. They could have directly geared funds towards farmers,” he stated, adding that the indicators for agriculture will be worse than last year.
“This is due to the fact that the authorities don’t discuss anything with the public sector and make all the decisions by themselves,” he said.