Armenia Shirak Province: 91 patients with COVID-19 recovered, 27 patients discharged from hospital

The regional governor’s office of Shirak Province of Armenia has posted the following on its Facebook page: “There are 91 patients with COVID-19 who have recovered and 27 patients have been discharged from the infection hospital in Gyumri over the past two days. As of May 18, 45 patients are undergoing treatment at the infection hospital, and 38 of them are residents of Shirak Province, 26 patients are undergoing treatment in Gyumri, 62 patients have been transferred to hotels.
Currently, isolation and self-isolation are indicated for 161 citizens. Since March 1, medical institutions of the province and the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention have conducted 1,567 tests.”