News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 19
USD
485.88
EUR
525.04
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.88
EUR
525.04
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia Shirak Province: 91 patients with COVID-19 recovered, 27 patients discharged from hospital
Armenia Shirak Province: 91 patients with COVID-19 recovered, 27 patients discharged from hospital
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The regional governor’s office of Shirak Province of Armenia has posted the following on its Facebook page: “There are 91 patients with COVID-19 who have recovered and 27 patients have been discharged from the infection hospital in Gyumri over the past two days. As of May 18, 45 patients are undergoing treatment at the infection hospital, and 38 of them are residents of Shirak Province, 26 patients are undergoing treatment in Gyumri, 62 patients have been transferred to hotels.

Currently, isolation and self-isolation are indicated for 161 citizens. Since March 1, medical institutions of the province and the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention have conducted 1,567 tests.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Mount Fuji to be closed during summer climbing season amid COVID-19 pandemic
Routes open in the summer, but this year we will keep them closed from July 10 to September 10...
 Sports/concerts complex in Yerevan might turn into hospital for patients with COVID-19
According to the source, when photos of...
 Armenia government to support business initiatives in industry and service sectors
In particular, the government officials presented the...
 Food and hygienic accessories provided to villages of Artsakh
According to the information provided by the...
 EU may give prior permission to use remdesivir in the coming days
“It might be that a conditional market(ing) authorisation can be issued in the coming days...
 Armenia Kotayk Province reports 74 new COVID-19 cases over past 2 days
The regional governor’s office of Armenia’s Kotayk Province reports that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos