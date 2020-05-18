Armenian court postpones trial over case of MP and political party leader

The court of general jurisdiction of the Ajapnyak and Davtashen districts of Yerevan today postponed the trial over the case of former Prime Minister of Armenia, leader of the Christian-Democratic Union political party Khosrov Harutyunyan vs independent MP Arman Babajanyan today.
Harutyunyan’s attorney had filed a motion to postpone the trial due to the coronavirus, and Harutyunyan explained why the motion had been filed.
“My attorney has a newborn and is self-isolated. When we were considering his attendance in court, I offered to hesitate, especially since the restrictions are being eased. This couldn’t be interpreted as an occasion or opportunity to postpone the trial since we are the most interested in this trial,” he said.
During the previous trial, the judge had proposed to solve the issue through a conciliator, but Harutyunyan had said that the parties hadn’t come to terms.
When the National Assembly was electing the chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Commission on April 18, 2019, MP Arman Babajanyan addressed candidate Garegin Baghramyan and said the Commission had granted licenses to former top officials and servicemen for management of hydro power plants and water resources and had mentioned Khosrov Harutyunyan as one of those top officials.
Khosrov Harutyunyan has filed a lawsuit to the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction to oblige the MP to refute the information hurting his honor, dignity and business reputation and has filed a claim for AMD 2,000,000 as compensation for damage caused to his honor, dignity and business reputation.