Armenian Insurance Foundation for Servicemen board of trustees holds annual concluding session
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan posted the following on her Facebook page:

“The board of trustees of the Insurance Foundation for Servicemen of Armenia held its annual concluding session.

#100+

AMD 822,000,000 was allocated in 2019

166 compensations in 2019

More than AMD 24,000,000,000 in total actives of the Foundation in 2019

Nearly 55,000 more people made payments on a monthly basis throughout 2019

Donations grew by nearly AMD 21,000,000 in 2019, making up AMD 115,000,000

The audit of the Foundation is conducted by Ernst & Young, which is one of the top four auditing firms in the world.”
