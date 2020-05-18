Armenian Insurance Foundation for Servicemen board of trustees holds annual concluding session

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan posted the following on her Facebook page:
“The board of trustees of the Insurance Foundation for Servicemen of Armenia held its annual concluding session.
AMD 822,000,000 was allocated in 2019
166 compensations in 2019
More than AMD 24,000,000,000 in total actives of the Foundation in 2019
Nearly 55,000 more people made payments on a monthly basis throughout 2019
Donations grew by nearly AMD 21,000,000 in 2019, making up AMD 115,000,000
The audit of the Foundation is conducted by Ernst & Young, which is one of the top four auditing firms in the world.”