Armenian MP: Artur Vanetsyan's frequent visits abroad after resignation sparked doubts

During an interview with Azatutyun Radio, deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly Hrachya Hakobyan said he hadn’t made a statement on former director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan being a foreign agent, but had expressed doubts after he saw how Vanetsyan actively entered big politics after his resignation, responding to a Facebook user who had asked about the statement and wanted to know facts.
In response to another question whether he, as a deputy, has urged Nikol Pashinyan to check to see if Vanetsyan was recruited by a foreign service or not and, if not, what the reason for expressing doubt about Vanetsyan is, if the case wasn’t going to be processed, the deputy said the following:
“Nikol Pashinyan is not the one to check. There are people who do that. We can’t unequivocally claim that the case won’t be processed. Perhaps it has already been processed or will be processed. I expressed doubts when I saw how Vanetsyan immediately entered big politics after resigning and made frequent visits to different countries.” However, Hakobyan didn’t specify which countries Vanetsyan has visited.