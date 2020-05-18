Armenian MP on ties with businessman and ex-parliamentarian Samvel Aleksanyan

During an interview on Azatutyun Radio’s “Facebook news conference” show, deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Hrachya Hakobyan answered a Facebook user’s question whether businessman and former MP Samvel Aleksanyan had helped him during the parliamentary elections, to which Hrachya Hakobyan responded by saying it would be better to ask Samvel Aleksanyan or his assistant since he doesn’t know that Samvel Aleksanyan had helped him.
Hrachya Hakobyan clarified that the last time he saw Samvel Aleksanyan was before the parliamentary elections in 2018.
“When he and I were deputies, we met and talked about a particular task related to the municipality. I never saw him again,” the MP said.