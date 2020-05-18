Mount Fuji to be closed during summer climbing season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hraparak.am: Armenia PM assigns to institute criminal case against contraband cigarettes to keep relatives "clean"

Sports/concerts complex in Yerevan might turn into hospital for patients with COVID-19

Armenian MP on ties with businessman and ex-parliamentarian Samvel Aleksanyan

Armenian MP: Artur Vanetsyan's frequent visits abroad after resignation sparked doubts

Armenian court postpones trial over case of MP and political party leader

NGO president: Positive results in agriculture might be one of reasons for Armenia 2nd President's trial

Ex-Ambassador to Vatican on export of contraband cigarettes from Armenia

Armenia Shirak Province governor on leave

Armenia government to support business initiatives in industry and service sectors

Armenian businesses to benefit from simplification of rules for delivery of food and non-food products in EEU

WhatsApp rejects Germany's allegations of sharing user data on Facebook

Yerevan Metro acting director on sanitation in metro wagons and number of passengers

Aircompany Armenia to carry out flights to and from Yerevan and Voronezh on May 23

Food and hygienic accessories provided to villages of Artsakh

Armenian Insurance Foundation for Servicemen board of trustees holds annual concluding session

EU may give prior permission to use remdesivir in the coming days

NGO head says Armenian banks use every chance they get to not grant loans to farmers

Armenia Kotayk Province reports 74 new COVID-19 cases over past 2 days

Armenia Ararat Province: 438 patients with COVID-19, 203 recovered

Armenia Shirak Province: 91 patients with COVID-19 recovered, 27 patients discharged from hospital

Online child sexual abuse increases during COVID-19 pandemic

Attorneys: Second search conducted in homes of Gurgen Khachatryan's family members

Iraq to impose full quarantine in capital amid growing COVID-19 cases

German, French Leaders propose to establish EUR 500 billion recovery fund

Armenia records 351 COVID-19 cases, updates on meeting of inquiry committee on April 2016 war, 18.05.20 digest

Germany hopes to change warning on tourist trips abroad by June 15

Azerbaijani FM holds video conference with co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group

Xi Jinping says China informed WHO about COVID-19 outbreak 'in a most timely fashion'

6th group of Armenia citizens on their way home from Georgia

Artsakh sends 27 samples for COVID-19 tests to Armenia

Very long lines at Armenia Road Police units, no social distancing

16 thousand convicted temporarily released in Iran amid COVID-19 pandemic to not return to prison

Nicolas Aznavour responds to publication of Armenian Public Council

Putin and Erdogan discuss COVID-19, Syria, and Libya

Armenia Gegharkunik Province: 19 new COVID-19 cases, 7 recovered patients

Yerevan deputy mayor meets with kindergartens' food suppliers

Putin, Aliyev discuss situation in Dagestan border areas

Today Catholics commemorate 100th birthday of Pope John Paul II, he visited Armenia in 2001

US COVID-19 real death toll questioned

Armenia health minister on citizens spreading personal opinions about COVID-19

Chinese government believes pandemic is not over and it is too early to start investigation

WHO head promises to initiate 'independent evaluation' on COVID-19 at 'the earliest appropriate moment'

Justice Party of Artsakh issues statement on talks over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

China to provide $2 billion to countries affected by COVID-19

Man, 74, dies after being hit by car in Yerevan on March 22

Number of people with COVID-19 at Yerevan nursing home reaches 45

Spokesperson of Russia President on his health condition

All schools in Thailand to reopen on July 1

UN Secretary-General: Unless we control the spread of the virus, the economy will never recover

Merkel: COVID-19 pandemic will be overcome quicker if world works together

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan's candidacy again nominated to Russian corporation directors’ board

Azerbaijan launches OTMSs during unannounced large-scale military exercises

Washington provides no comment on Puerto Rico's decision to hold referendum on joining US

Dollar loses value in Armenia

Armenian MP: Armenia has to have intelligence similar to CIA or Mossad

Noubar Afeyan's vaccine against COVID-19 shows promising results

One person remains who needs to come to Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war

Ex-Hayastan All-Armenian Fund director on hate propaganda and Armenian government

Andranik Kocharyan: As committee chair, I have several questions to ask Karabakh President

Armenia parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war: Report will be ready in September

Adviser: How can I discuss what Armenia PM said?

Truckers cross Iranian-Armenian border with help from Armenia Ombudsman

No special trash cans placed in Yerevan for face masks, gloves

COVID-19 death toll in Iran exceeds 7 thousand

Armenia Economy Ministry hosts meeting with representatives of hotel facilities

Court hearing resumes on case of suspended head of Armenia State Supervision Service

Term of task force for fight against hate propaganda in Armenia extended

Armenia premier discusses 2021-2023 state medium-term expenditure plan

Armenia citizens coming home from Georgia can now enter through Sadakhlo checkpoint

St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican reopens

Closed sitting of Armenian committee on investigation of April escalation circumstances kicks off in parliament

Armenia PM adviser attending meeting of parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war

Armenia humanitarian mission to Syria continues delivering supplies to Aleppo medical facilities

Number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia exceeds 700

Artsakh Security Council chief dismissed

Armenia has more than 100 severe, critical COVID-19 cases

Ex-President Kocharyan lawyers to appeal Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction decision

Armenia chamber of advocates’ board meetings planned to be held in remote mode