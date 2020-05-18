Ex-Ambassador to Vatican on export of contraband cigarettes from Armenia

Nikol Pashinyan didn’t even try to explain or clarify the whole story about the export of cigarettes or diamonds. This is what Armenia’s ex-Ambassador to the Vatican Mikayel Minasyan said today in the fifth part of his “End of Lies” Facebook series, titling it as “Second Plane with Contraband Cigarettes Stopped: These People Are Really Crazy”.
“Nikol Pashinyan didn’t even try to pretend to institute a criminal case because it turns out that the cigarette business has been going on for the past two years. For the past two years, Armenia has been a part of an international mafia system and has earned large amounts that are directly geared towards Nikol Pashinyan’s family budget. The government didn’t even set up a formal commission to try to explain to the public how it was possible to organize the processing and export of diamonds worth AMD 20,000,000 without appropriate factories, workers and workplaces. Nikol Pashinyan, who refutes everything, wasn’t even able to refute the cigarette scandal and tried to answer with a word game, saying that there is a problem, but the Armenian customs service has acted according to the law,” he said.
Mikayel Minasyan is certain that Nikol Pashinyan is personally involved in this act and recalled that, in this period when Armenia is in a state of emergency, all plans landing in and departing from Armenia must have the government’s permission.
“When Armenians were celebrating Victory Day on May 9th, Pashinyan was busy making money. On May 9, a new plane carrying contraband cigarettes departed from Yerevan and headed towards Voronezh where the plane landed at around 8 p.m. and was carrying 18 tons and 831 kilograms of cigarettes,” he said.