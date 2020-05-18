According to Hraparak.am’s reliable sources, the State Revenue Committee of Armenia is in panic.
A short while ago, Nikol Pashinyan had a phone call with Head of the State Revenue Committee Davit Ananyan and instructed him to hurry and institute a criminal case regarding the export of contraband cigarettes to Voronezh under the name of economic goods from Armenia and dismiss the customs officers who were on-duty on the day of the export in order to make sure his and his family members’ names aren’t mentioned.
“According to Hraparak.am’s source at the State Revenue Committee, the latter is in panic since it is trying to turn innocent customs officers into scapegoats. However, there is a risk because if those customs officers are dismissed or a criminal case is instituted, ordinary customs officers will give names and state, for example, they had completed the assignment of Deputy Head of the State Revenue Committee Shushanik Nersisyan.”