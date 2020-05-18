News
Tuesday
May 19
Sports/concerts complex in Yerevan might turn into hospital for patients with COVID-19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Azatutyun Radio reports that the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan might turn into a hospital for patients with COVID-19, showing the beds that have already been placed.

According to the source, when photos of several unfurnished beds in the vestibule of the complex were shown two months ago, people got the impression of a military hospital, and the Ministry of Health of Armenia explained that the government is preparing for the worst case scenario and that there are such ‘hospitals’ in the provinces as well.

“There are almost 5,000 patients, but it is still not too late to avoid this,” doctor-virologist Hasmik Ghazinyan said, adding that the only thing people need to do is to have a high level of civic consciousness.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
