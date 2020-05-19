Newspaper: Major controversies within Armenia over petitioning to Venice Commission

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: It has recently become known that the authorities have applied to the Venice Commission to get "approval" in order to implement regulations in the issue of the CC [Constitutional Court]. In this case, the issue is to settle the issue in the format of the NA [National Assembly].

We have received information that this process did not take place unanimously within the halls of power.

According to Past newspaper’s information, the CC [pro-government] judge Vahe Grigoryan was categorically against the idea of applying to the Venice Commission, and he voiced it.

Our source said that Grigoryan even had a rather tough conversation with Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan, saying that he was meaninglessly moving the issue to an international platform.

Grigoryan insisted that one should not expect an articulated response from the Venice Commission, as they will give a legal regulation within the framework of which the issue will not be settled in the parliament, and holding a referendum is meaningless and impossible.

However, some politician scientists do not rule out certain behind-the-scenes arrangements.