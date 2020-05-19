Newspaper: Reason for calling Armenia PM adviser to parliament committee is ex-President Sargsyan

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The sitting of the National Assembly committee examining the circumstances of the April 2016 war was convened yesterday to which RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s adviser Arshak Karapetyan, who was holding the office of former head of the Intelligence Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces during the April 2016 war, then he was dismissed by [then President] Serzh Sargsyan's order, was invited for the second time.
According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, the reasons for inviting Karapetyan to the committee for the second time are hidden in Serzh Sargsyan's [recent] visit [to this committee]. The thing is that at the April 16 sitting of the committee, Serzh Sargsyan had spoken about counterintelligence, too, provided the committee with new information about the events of those days, and because of which many questions arose among the committee members, and they decided to invite Karapetyan to the committee again.
We learned that during yesterday's meeting they asked him about Serzh Sargsyan's new statements and demanded clarifications, in response to which he very willingly presented what had happened and answered the questions.