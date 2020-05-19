Newspaper: Armenia is ahead of its EEU partners, Georgia, Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Zhoghovurd daily learned that the report on the implementation of the 2019 state budget has been finally summed up and sent to the National Assembly.
According to it, real GDP growth in the Republic of Armenia in 2019 was recorded at the level of 7.6%, which is 2.7%-point higher than the level planned for the 2019 the state budget
Moreover, the Republic of Armenia is a leader in comparison with the EEU partner-countries, Georgia and Azerbaijan, in terms of the 2019 indicator for economic growth.
Foreign trade in 2019 amounted to 8,154.1 million US dollars as compared to 2018, growing by 10.6%.
Average inflation in 2019 was recorded at the level of 1.4%, compared to the planned 3.5% by the state budget, and inflation at the end of the period in 2019 was 0.7 percent; that is, the RA government has successfully completed the year 2019. And let's note that this is the only year when the government headed by RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has worked fully.