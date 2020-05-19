News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 19
USD
485.88
EUR
525.04
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.88
EUR
525.04
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia is ahead of its EEU partners, Georgia, Azerbaijan
Newspaper: Armenia is ahead of its EEU partners, Georgia, Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Zhoghovurd daily learned that the report on the implementation of the 2019 state budget has been finally summed up and sent to the National Assembly.

According to it, real GDP growth in the Republic of Armenia in 2019 was recorded at the level of 7.6%, which is 2.7%-point higher than the level planned for the 2019 the state budget

Moreover, the Republic of Armenia is a leader in comparison with the EEU partner-countries, Georgia and Azerbaijan, in terms of the 2019 indicator for economic growth.

Foreign trade in 2019 amounted to 8,154.1 million US dollars as compared to 2018, growing by 10.6%.

Average inflation in 2019 was recorded at the level of 1.4%, compared to the planned 3.5% by the state budget, and inflation at the end of the period in 2019 was 0.7 percent; that is, the RA government has successfully completed the year 2019. And let's note that this is the only year when the government headed by RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has worked fully.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia public transport resumes operations
The mayor of Yerevan issued a statement…
 Dollar drops in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went down in the country…
 18th anti-crisis measure kicks off in Armenia
The State Revenue Committee informed to whom it applies...
 One dollar goes beyond AMD 488 in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
 PM calls on companies to prepare for large-scale construction in Armenia
Tenders will be announced for 100 capital projects by September…
 18th anti-crisis measure is adopted in Armenia
It applies to companies with up to 100 employees…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos