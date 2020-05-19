Trump demands WHO prove independence from China

US President Donald Trump demanded that the World Health Organization (WHO) make changes to its work and prove independence from China within 30 days.

If the organization does not comply, Washington will cease funding for WHO.

Thus Trump wrote a letter to the WHO head Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and tweeted a copy on his Twitter.

The US will also withdraw its membership in the organization.

The document says that WHO took the wrong steps in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, including because of its dependence on China, which led to the spread of the infection.