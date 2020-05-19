News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 19
USD
484.65
EUR
530.5
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.65
EUR
530.5
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Trump demands WHO prove independence from China
Trump demands WHO prove independence from China
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

US President Donald Trump demanded that the World Health Organization (WHO) make changes to its work and prove independence from China within 30 days. 

If the organization does not comply, Washington will cease funding for WHO. 

Thus Trump wrote a letter to the WHO head Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and tweeted a copy on his Twitter.

The US will also withdraw its membership in the organization.

The document says that WHO took the wrong steps in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, including because of its dependence on China, which led to the spread of the infection.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
No evidence to support theory that COVID-19 virus was created in Chinese lab, expert says
However, Professor David Robertson said that House of Lords science and technology committee has no evidence to support this theory...
 Armenia PM's Chief of Staff holds video call with OGP CEO Sanjay Pradhan
Pradhan talked about the successful democratic models that...
 China supports possible investigation into global response to COVID-19 pandemic
Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the Chinese would agree to conduct the investigation...
 Armenia PM calls on citizens to not go to funerals and put people at risk of dying
The biggest problem in Armenia now is that...
 World Economic Forum: Long-lasting global recession likely due to COVID-19
“The crisis has devastated lives and livelihoods...
 Armenia PM says all citizens will be fined for not wearing face masks
During a live broadcast on Facebook today, Prime Minister of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos