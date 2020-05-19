YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: During the [online] press conference [of PM Nikol Pashinyan] held on Saturday, there was also a reference to issues that were not so pleasant for the halls of power. According to our information, however, it was a tactic specially chosen by the halls of power.

According to a source of Past newspaper, Pashinyan deliberately left those "undesirable" questions among the series of the questions [asked], so that an opinion would be formed on how straightforwardly and transparently the halls of power work, and all that the questions addressed to the Prime Minister were chosen without exception.

According to the same source, during the discussion with the staff, the Prime Minister said that he would answer the questions according to the expediency; that is, the important thing at the given moment is to raise the question aloud, and not the given answer.

However, a government source told the newspaper that about two dozen questions were merged, whereas 7-8 questions were not raised at all.

According to our information, the bulk of the questions that were not raised for so-called "technical reasons" was related to [ex-President] Robert Kocharyan's trial and related issues—the judge's behavior, political persecution, etc.—as well as several questions related to the work of the [parliamentary] committee of inquiry of the April [2016] war.