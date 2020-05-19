News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 19
USD
485.88
EUR
525.04
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.88
EUR
525.04
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Newspaper: Which questions were not asked for "technical reasons" during Armenia PM press conference?
Newspaper: Which questions were not asked for "technical reasons" during Armenia PM press conference?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: During the [online] press conference [of PM Nikol Pashinyan] held on Saturday, there was also a reference to issues that were not so pleasant for the halls of power. According to our information, however, it was a tactic specially chosen by the halls of power.

According to a source of Past newspaper, Pashinyan deliberately left those "undesirable" questions among the series of the questions [asked], so that an opinion would be formed on how straightforwardly and transparently the halls of power work, and all that the questions addressed to the Prime Minister were chosen without exception.

According to the same source, during the discussion with the staff, the Prime Minister said that he would answer the questions according to the expediency; that is, the important thing at the given moment is to raise the question aloud, and not the given answer.

However, a government source told the newspaper that about two dozen questions were merged, whereas 7-8 questions were not raised at all.

According to our information, the bulk of the questions that were not raised for so-called "technical reasons" was related to [ex-President] Robert Kocharyan's trial and related issues—the judge's behavior, political persecution, etc.—as well as several questions related to the work of the [parliamentary] committee of inquiry of the April [2016] war.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Reason for calling Armenia PM adviser to parliament committee is ex-President Sargsyan
To the National Assembly committee examining the circumstances of the April 2016 war…
 Newspaper: Major controversies within Armenia over petitioning to Venice Commission
To get "approval" in order to implement regulations in the issue of the Constitutional Court…
 Armenia PM cancels decision to set up commission to prepare Independence Day anniversary celebrations
And to establish an interdepartmental commission…
 Armenia justice minister: Widespread vetting can be addressed after amendments to Constitution
And during our live broadcast there was no idea voiced that would rule out the possibility of such a scenario…
 Newspaper: Ex-defense minister to hold office in Karabakh new government?
But there is an important problem here…
 Newspaper: More passengers depart from Armenia by plane than arrive in January-March
According to the statistics of the Civil Aviation Committee…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos